Georgina Rodriguez flaunts 30 carat sparkler after engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez showed off her massive 30-carat sparkler while attending the Venice Film Festival.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer and the 31-year-old Argentinian-Spanish model have recently got engaged marking a new chapter in their lives together.

Since then the couple's fans are celebrating the delightful news as the long-time partners set to say 'I do.'

Georgina was over the clouds after a much-awaited happening in her life shared a sweet picture of her hand with a huge sparkler on her ring finger.

Now, Georgina, 31, stepped out for a star-studded event as she looked chic in a high-necked cap-sleeved black house featuring a rose applique.

She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black lace midi-skirt and leather stilettos, including her 30-carat diamond engagement ring.

Her post has reached more than 18 million likes till now as fans expressed their best wishes for the upcoming journey of the couple.

She captioned: 'Yes I do. In this life and in all my lives.' For context, the 40=year-old athlete and Georgina have been together for more than nine years and share two children.

Along with fans, many high-profile celebrities' wished the celebrity couple including British journalist Piers Morgan and Jeff Bezo's wife Lauren Sanches.