Georgina Rodriguez flaunts 30 carat sparkler after engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez showed off her massive 30-carat sparkler while attending the Venice Film Festival.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer and the 31-year-old Argentinian-Spanish model have recently got engaged marking a new chapter in their lives together.
Since then the couple's fans are celebrating the delightful news as the long-time partners set to say 'I do.'
Georgina was over the clouds after a much-awaited happening in her life shared a sweet picture of her hand with a huge sparkler on her ring finger.
Now, Georgina, 31, stepped out for a star-studded event as she looked chic in a high-necked cap-sleeved black house featuring a rose applique.
She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black lace midi-skirt and leather stilettos, including her 30-carat diamond engagement ring.
Her post has reached more than 18 million likes till now as fans expressed their best wishes for the upcoming journey of the couple.
She captioned: 'Yes I do. In this life and in all my lives.' For context, the 40=year-old athlete and Georgina have been together for more than nine years and share two children.
Along with fans, many high-profile celebrities' wished the celebrity couple including British journalist Piers Morgan and Jeff Bezo's wife Lauren Sanches.
Kylie Jenner fans lovingly refer to her bold fashion choices during 2014–2016 as her 'King Kylie' era
Sabrina Carpenter's latest album sparks controversy and praise
Coldplay reschedules London dates due to tube strikes, prioritising fan safety
Lewis Capaldi reveals truth about celebrity support that never came
Taylor Swift makes a rare appearanceduring a night out to celebrate a birthday
Emma Heming Wills' new book The Unexpected Road will be released on 9 September