Coldplay divides fans with sudden tour shake-up

Coldplay sparked reactions, leaving some fans frustrated, after the band was forced to reschedule two shows from their ongoing tour.

On Saturday, August 30, after the Chris Martin-led rock band announced the change in dates via a statement on its official Instagram, ticket holders, who travelled long distance for only the show, fumed over the band.

One disappointed fan wrote, "Who will pay my cancellation fees for Flights and Hotel??????"

Another chimed in saying, "You have to be joking me!! We’ve paid for travel, accommodation and the rescheduled date I’m out of the country for on my honeymoon."

A third user, who will not make it to the rescheduled show added, "Gutted [crying emoji] got floor tickets for the Sunday for the wife's 40th, hotel booked, trains from Glasgow booked."

"Bit of a knee jerk reaction to cancel shows because of a proposed tube strike that in recent history have been called off," one social media user commented, calling the decision unnecessary given the strike's track record.

Coldplay explained in their announcement, that the scheduling change was due to a safety issue.

The Yellow hitmaker said in their statement that their final concerts at Wembley Stadium had to be moved because of a "planned industrial action on the London Underground."

Amid the backlash, many fans also came forward to defend the band, praising Coldplay for prioritising fan safety.

"Why the hell is almost every comment blaming the band for this? They aren’t responsible for the decision that was made by others," one wrote.

"This is not their fault!!! My goodness, they don’t control when the Underground drivers go on strike!" another added

In an effort to minimize disruption, the band rescheduled the shows to the nearest possible dates. Now the September 7 concert has been moved to September 6, and the September 8 show will now take place on September 12.