Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns in black slip dress in Ibiza

Lourdes Leon made a dazzling appearance in Ibiza as she performed with her band Lolahol.

The 28 year old daughter of Madonna stepped onto the stage at El Silencio, a beachside spot in Cala Molí, wearing a black satin slip dress with lace details on the bodice.

The dress featured thin straps and hugged her figure perfectly, as she completed her look with loose wavy hair and large gold hoop earrings that added extra glamour to her style.

Her stage moment came shortly after her mother shared photos from her own birthday celebrations.

Madonna turned 67 this month and posted a carousel of family pictures from a lavish trip to Tuscany.

One image showed Lourdes caught in what looked like a wardrobe slip while posing with her mother and siblings. The music icon had her arm wrapped around her daughter’s shoulders which seemed to pull the neckline of Lourdes’s dress lower than intended.

Lourdes quickly used her long hair to cover herself while laughing with her family.

The music legend celebrated the special occasion surrounded by her six children and her partner Akeem Morris, as she wrote in her caption, “It’s still August so it’s still my Birthday. !! Thank you for coming!”

The posts showed the family enjoying glamorous dinners, outings and even attending the historic Palio horse race in Siena.

Furthermore, Madonna explained that watching the centuries old race on her birthday have been a dream of hers for many years.