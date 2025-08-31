Sydney Sweeney best movie leaving UK streaming soon

Sydney Sweeney’s powerful film Reality was about to disappear from Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, leaving fans only a little time to catch it.

The thriller came out in 2023 and told the true story of Reality Winner, an NSA analyst who was accused of leaking government secrets.

The tense drama showed how FBI agents confronted her inside her own home.

Directed and co-written by Tina Satter, who first brought the story to the stage with her play Is This a Room. For the movie version, Sweeney took on the lead role and impressed audiences with what many critics described as her most remarkable performance yet.

Prime Video confirmed that the film would be removed on Sunday 31 August, giving viewers only just over a day to watch it before it was gone.

Many called Reality the best work of Sweeney’s career. However, Digital Spy praised her “magnetic” presence, while IndieWire said the film proved she was “the real deal.”

Other major outlets also praised the film. RogerEbert called it “impressive and unnerving,” and Empire highlighted her “understated performance” paired with minimalist but gripping filmmaking.

The film currently held a 94 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated project of Sweeney’s career so far.

Alongside Reality, Prime Video also planned to remove Cillian Murphy’s film In the Heart of the Sea, though that would remain available until next month.