White House directs GSA to fast-track approval of Musk's Grok AI

The White House has instructed the General Services Administration (GSA) to fast-track the approval of Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot for federal procurement.

The internal emails obtained by WIRED authenticates the news.

In emails, officials used a directive “ASAP” that signals a sudden reversal after the Grok was removed earlier due to consideration for espousing antisemitic content.

The Federal Acquisition Service commissioner, Josh Gruenbaum, wrote in the email, “Team: Grok/xAI needs to go back on the schedule ASAP per the WH. Can someone get with Carahsoft on this immediately and please confirm?”

It highlights that the staff is instructed to coordinate with government contractor Carahsoft to add Grok to the GSA Advantage Marketplace.

“Should be all of their products we had previously (3 & 4),” the email continued.

The GSA Advantage Marketplace is an online portal for federal agencies to purchase goods and services. On Friday, August 19, 2025, the products were listed and available for government purchase.

The move came months after a planned partnership with xAI collapsed. The primary reason for the cancellation of the deal was Musk’s social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) was reported to have praised Adolf Hilter and promoted other antisemitic beliefs.

Considering this, GSA officials removed Grok from its list of approved vendors.

The sudden shift in decision has raised eyebrows among the federal workers, given the chatbot’s history of erratic behaviour.

It also confirms the persistent influence of Musk's associates within Trump administration specially in the Department of Government Efficiency (DODGE), which supports the AI-first agenda considering it a cost-cutting solution.