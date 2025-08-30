Zara McDermott all smiles with Louis Tomlinson’s family after bold move

Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott seem to be closer than ever to his family after the couple has taken the next step in their relationship.

During the One Direction singer’s new clothing brand event on Thursday, the Love Island star was seen striking a sweet pose alongside his sisters Phoebe and Daisy.

Zara, 28, looked chic in black leather trousers. She paired it with a beige jacket from her boyfriend's brand.

While the twin sisters sported matching outfits featuring pink jumpers and black jeans, also from their brother's label.

The following day one of Louis' sisters took to her Instagram to post some snapshots from the event.

"Proud," Daisy, 21, simply wrote, praising her older sibling for his new venture outside of singing.

Zara’s latest interaction with the What Makes You Beautiful singer’s family came shortly after the lovebirds have taken a major step in their relationship.

A source close to the couple divulged that the pair have become inseparable and is spending most of their downtime at his North London home.

"They're smitten and she has been spending all of her time at his place, she's pretty much moved in," they revealed. "Zara has even started making her social media videos from there instead of her parents."

"They're in the honeymoon stage and want to be with each other as much as possible when they're not working," the insider added.

The live-in revelation came after Louis, 33, and Zara hard launched their relationship on Instagram earlier this month with a photo of them sharing a passionate kiss.