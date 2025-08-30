Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue alarming statement about children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, shared an important message about children as the Duke of Sussex prepares for his meeting with King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 to settle in an independent life in U.S. following their grievances with the family. Archie was just a year old at the time which also inspired the name of the Sussexes’s foundation, Archewell.

Harry and Meghan have always spoken out about the safety and privacy of their children, and as parents, the couple have made it their mission to promote a safer environment for young children by supporting crucial causes.

On Friday, the couple shared an alarming update about the new AI chatbots and the “grave dangers” is poses for kids online.

The Parents’ Network (TPN) – a support group for parents who have lost children to harms of the cyberworld – spotlighted the “unfair and unjust fight to keep their children safe in an online world that was not built with them or safety in mind”.

“Everyday parents of children who experienced fatal or serious online harm continue to fight to ensure that no other families face what they have endured,” the message read, noting that the foundation is “proud to stand in solidarity” with them.

The message also pointed out The Washington Post report about how “AI chatbots interacting with children, including in this case, dangers resulting in fatal outcomes for a teenage boy”.

“Troublingly, these stories, which are now regularly making news, too often highlight a young person turning to an AI chatbot during a time of need to seek support and being met with just the opposite,” they added.

Furthermore, they emphasised that the world “will only be safer for our children when leaders deliver the promise of technology without the promise of irreparable harm to the youngest among us, a community vital to their profit and growth”.



The update comes just as Prince Harry confirmed that he will be attending the WellChild Awards in less than two weeks. Harry's trip to the U.K. has also sparked reports that there is a potential reconciliation to take place between the Duke and his father King Charles first time in 20 months.