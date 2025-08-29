Taylor Swift makes subtle cameo in fiancé Travis Kelce’s new project

Travis Kelce pays tribute to Taylor Swift music with upcoming venture

Taylor Swift is a part of her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s new project, just like she is forever a part of his life after saying, ‘yes.’

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is gearing up to launch his restaurant, 1587 Prime steakhouse, next month is Kansas City, Missouri, and it involves a nod to the pop superstar, also 35.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star took to Instagram on Thursday, August 29, and shared a glimpse into his new project which he co-owns with teammate and friend, Patrick Mahomes.

The posted video revealed the name of a cocktail which references one of Swift’s songs, The Alchemy.

The server in the video introduced the beverage named after the Eras Tour performer’s song from The Tortured Poets Department, which seems to be about the newly-engaged couple’s romance, as she sings about football, trophies, and a budding romance.

The eatery, which is set to open on September 17th, was announced just days after Kelce and Swift’s engagement news.

The couple became fiancées after the NFL star got down on one knee and proposed to her with a big diamond ring embellished with more stones on a gold band.

Following the announcement, Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, revealed that the engagement took place on the day they recorded their record-setting podcast episode on New Heights.