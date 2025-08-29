Sabrina Carpenter faces backlash after album release: 'unrelease'

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ spark debates on social media

Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on Thursday, August 29, and while it is well-received among fans, some absolutely hate the songs.

The 26-year-old pop superstar reigned the charts with her last album, Short n’ Sweet, and it was a high standard to reach again.

However, some music fans like the bold, loud lyrics, and sassy attitude on the album, several fans were disappointed to get what seems to be a Short n’ Sweet sequel, and still could not be as catchy as the former.

Soon after the release, fans took to social media and expressed their opinions, with one writing, “just delete the album and pretend it never existed,” while another added, “most people didn’t like your new album.”

A third chimed in, “Sabrina pls do us all a favor and unrelease this album, just act like it never dropped archive it with the rest of the pre-SNS fossils.”

One mourned, “Sabrina I love you so so so so so so SO much but this album just didn’t do it for me unfortunately..”

Many appeared to blame the producer behind the album, Jack Antonoff, writing, “Please leave jack behind! His production sucks!”

“Its jack honestly. He needs to go away like max martin,” declared another.