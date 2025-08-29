Travis Scott music video ends in chaos after man threatens to stab crew

Travis Scott’s latest music video shoot came to an unexpected halt in north London after a man allegedly threatened to stab a member of the crew.

The American rapper has been working on a project with rising star Tyla in Tottenham when the frightening incident unfolded.

Scott, 34, recently performed headline shows at the Reading and Leeds Festivals before moving on to film scenes at Broadwater Farm Estate, a location long known for its troubled history.

The presence of both artists quickly drew attention from locals, though the set was under heavy security.

Witnesses said the disturbance began when a man repeatedly walked onto the closed set. “Tyla was filming some scenes about 40 yards away when this man kept walking onto the set,” a source explained.

"A member of the crew approached him and asked him to leave, and that is when he started being threatening and pulled out what looked like a knife.”

The area was immediately locked down, as Scott was kept away while Tyla was quickly escorted to safety.

However, police confirmed they were called to Willan Road after reports of a stabbing threat. A 29-year-old man was detained, with drugs and cash recovered, though no knife was found.

Travis and Tyla were said to be shaken but continued filming once the situation was under control.