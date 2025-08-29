Michael Jackson references in workplace sparked dismissal row

A warehouse worker who lost his job after being accused of copying Michael Jackson was unfairly dismissed, a tribunal ruled in Manchester.

Lucasz Zawadzski has been accused of making high pitched “hee hee” sounds at a colleague while working at the Co operative warehouse.

The colleague, referred to as SM, also claimed that he made monkey sounds.

Zawadzski admitted he behaved in a way that was “embarrassing and juvenile” but denied racism, saying that he never intended to bully or offend anyone.

The tribunal awarded him more than ten thousand pounds in compensation.

SM reported him to managers, saying he made a “screaming noise in the style of Michael Jackson.”

However, Zawadzski admitted making “grunting and moaning” sounds with another colleague which he accepted could be seen as “orgasmic” and inappropriate for the workplace.

Employment Judge Carol Porter said the conduct was “inappropriate and juvenile” but added there was no evidence it caused harm or distress to SM.

She pointed out that Zawadzski worked with SM for a long time and SM had never said he found the behaviour offensive.