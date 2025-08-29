Florida to deploy ‘Robot rabbits’ to trap thousands of Python snakes

Florida is rolling out a new program to help combat the rise of invasive pythons in the States.

According to Independent News, Researchers from University of Florida, have teamed up in August 2025 to use robotic rabbit decoys as part of their "Python Elimination Program".

The Burmese Pythons threatens the ecosystem of the Everglades by preying on Wildlife, including wading birds, mammals and other reptiles.

Wild creatures like snakes are notoriously difficult to catch but the innovative solar-powered robot rabbits are designed to mimic marsh rabbits.

Robot bunnies are appointed to lure the giant invasive snakes out of their hiding spots

Researchers removed the stuffing from the 40 toy rabbits and replaced it with electrical components which are waterproofed to ensure they can endure the rain and humidity.

The exclusive thing about these "Robo bunnies" is that they look, move or even smell like the kind of furry Everglade’s original-living rabbits which Burmese Python snakes love to eat.

Moreover, the credit goes to the latest effort done by the South Florida Water Management District to eliminate as many pythons as possible from the Everglade region in Florida, where they are decimating native species with their voracious appetites.

According to the Wildlife experts, it is impossible to track the exact percentage of Pythons in Florida, but US Geological Survey (USGS) suggests that tens of thousands of Burmese Pythons are present in the "Greater Everglades".

Furthermore, other wildlife officials also estimately run as high as 300,000 snakes, which are continuously growing, posing a significant threat to wildlife population.

Additionally, Burmese pythons were first spotted in the Everglades in the 1970s and their introduction is a result of the pet trade, when they were intentionally or accidentally released, the South Florida Water Management District said.

“Every python that removed and eliminated is making a difference to protect the Everglades and South Florida’s diverse and native wildlife,” the district said.

Why Robot Rabbits?

According to Wildlife Society, new study shows that Burmese Pythons are the main predators of marsh rabbits and are facilitating the decline of rabbit species in States.

Officials at the Everglades National Park in Florida reported that the snakes have eaten 95% of the small mammals specially rabbits and birds.