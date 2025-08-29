Did Justin Bieber message 'congratulations' to Taylor Swift? Everything you need to know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement sent the internet into a frenzy, but it’s a rumoured congratulatory comment from Justin Bieber that has shocked Swifties.
A viral screenshot indicates he wished the couple a marriage like his with Hailey, sparking mixed reactions online.
After so much buzz since yesterday, now there’s left no surprise in that Pop culture has got its biggest headline of the year: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged!
But perhaps the most unexpected reaction came from Justin Bieber. Yes, Justin Bieber. We did never think in our wildest dreams that Bieber would congratulate Taylor and Travis.
According to a viral screenshot making rounds online…he just might have. Scroll ahead to see what he allegedly said.
The viral post reads: “Justin Bieber congratulated Taylor and Travis on their engagement in the comments of a FAN POST. ‘Congratulations to them! Wishing their marriage is filled with love, just like mine with Hailey'.”
The tweet has gone viral, sparking shockwaves across social media and leaving fans stunned at the alleged unexpected gesture.
Another user commented, "This Justin is weird."
The third user was surprised by the Bieber comment, expressing her reaction by commenting, "Did I just read a THREAT?"
For those unfamiliar, the Bieber’s relationship has long been under public scrutiny, with recurring rumors suggesting maritil strain, often pointing to Justin’s alleged immature behavior.
