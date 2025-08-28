Kim Kardashian says 'I Love You' to Kanye West in emotional trailer

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dropped the full trailer of his upcoming documentary, In Whose Name?

From his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s emotional confessions to their divorce filing, the documentary features how the controversial rapper juggles his tumultuous relationship, faith, music, and business ventures.

"Did you have an effect on my mental health?" the Bully maker shouted at one instance in the two-minute clip to which the Kardashians star replied, "Yes. And I love you."

With the official full trailer of In Whose Name? premiered on Wednesday, August 27, fans were sent into a frenzy with the cameo appearances from Drake, Elon Musk, Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, Playboi Carti, Marilyn Manson and more.

A few more clips flashed though the screen, including one where West and his eldest daughter, North, are riding in the back of a vehicle, Ye chanting the God’s and the former couple’s intense conversation.

While the first look of the new documentary doesn’t touch on West's hate speech, it includes clips from his 2020 presidential campaign, including video from the South Carolina campaign rally in which the father of four claimed that he and SKIMS mogul almost aborted their first child.

The documentary, directed by Nico Ballesteros, is slated to be released on September 19.