Taylor Swift fans spotted 'delicate' detail in Travis Kelce's ring design

Since Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, fans have been buzzing about the stunning engagement ring designed by Kelce.

A recent TikTok video analysing the ring's design has sparked speculation about the details of the ring, including a possible engraving on the side.

Melanie Casey Jewelry, a jewelry brand, broke down the ring's design in the video, stating, "This stone is almost certainly a high-quality natural diamond from the early 1900s."

The account described the band as "heavy gold" and noted the cushion cut design, leaving fans to speculate about the ring's details in the comments.

A fan pointed out a possible engraving on the side of the ring, writing, "I think I see a T," referring to a possible engraving of the letter "T" on the side of the ring.

The original poster responded, "We wouldn’t be surprised if there are some Easter eggs hidden in it." If the ring is indeed engraved with the letter "T", it could stand for "Travis," "Taylor," or something else entirely.

Some fans have also noted a possible resemblance between the ring's design and Swift's new logo for her tour, The Life of a Showgirl. The vintage style and shape of the diamond have sparked comparisons between the two.

The NFL athlete worked with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the perfect engagement ring for Swift. Lubeck's expertise in hand engraving has led some to believe that the side of Swift's ring features a special engraving.

In an interview, Lubeck noted, "I am a goldsmith specialising in hand engraving…Basically, I take very small, sharp instruments and cut away bits of metal, usually on the sides of rings, into a particular design."