Offset reveals his marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce

Offset has declared that he's done with marriage after his highly publicised split from Cardi B.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Offset shared his candid views on marriage, stating, "It's not for me. I've done it, had three kids with it. It's like a mission that's been complete."

He emphasised that his experience with marriage has left him ready to move on.

When asked if he would recommend marriage to others, Offset replied, "No, I would tell you don't get married."

He cautioned that marriage requires significant sacrifices, noting, "Even getting a girlfriend is such a big commitment — how we move, like our career. I'm tired."

The rapper stressed that unless someone is prepared to change their life entirely, they should think twice about getting married.

Offset's comments reflect a shift in his perspective on love and relationships. After years of a tumultuous relationship with Cardi B, marked by cheating scandals, separations, and reconciliations, Offset seems to be embracing a new outlook on life.

"Unless you're cool with changing your life entirely... It's different, especially when it's written and it's a real thing," he said.

Offset's recent album, KIARI, features tracks that address his split from Cardi B. The rapper appears focused on protecting his peace and independence, prioritising his music career and children.