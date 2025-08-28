Zayn Malik, SZA spark dating rumours

SZA and Zayn Malik fans have moved beyond the dream of a music collaboration and are now busy fantasising about a possible relationship.

Since SZA had publicly praised Zayn’s debut rap track, Fuchsia Sea, hopes for a collaboration between the R&B queen and the former One Direction star has begun to swirl, but the excitement didn’t stop there.

Amid collaboration speculation, both artists posted updates about their life and fans believe they were at the same location, further fuelling dating rumours.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a photo enjoying the Monster Truck Rally with his daughter, Khai Malik, whom he shares with ex-partner Gigi Hadid.

A fan account posted a side-by-side comparison of the two photos with the caption, "OMG SZA and ZAYN MALIK WERE TOGETHER."

Another user gushed, "They would be such a beautiful couple," while a third added, "I’m here for it if it’s true [wink emoji]."

However, not everyone bought into the frenzy. Some fans pointed out the arenas were clearly different.

"Not together, just in similar places," one comment read.

Another wrote, "They were spotted in the same place, and now people suddenly think they’re dating?"

One user even pushed back hard on the speculation, "Why do you people think its ok to spread lies as rumours just because you want to, without even researching? And gullible 'fans' eating it up."

As of now, any talk of a romance between the Stardust singer and All The Stars songstress remains purely fan-driven fantasy.

While SZA, 35, openly praised Zayn’s rap style, the Alienated singer has yet to publicly acknowledge her feedback and there’s no confirmed collaboration in the works, yet.