Anne Hathaway trips and falls on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway falls on stairs on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway had an unexpected moment on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 when a broken shoe sent her tumbling during filming in New York City.

The actress, 42, was seen falling down a stoop on Wednesday while cameras captured the scene for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 hit film.

Hathaway looked stylish in a beige patterned blouse tucked into a black pleated skirt, paired with sleek sunglasses and strappy black heels.

Unfortunately, her footwear betrayed her when the heel of her right shoe suddenly snapped, causing her to lose balance and fall to the ground.

She landed on her bottom with one leg awkwardly bent beneath her, her long waves spilling across her face in the chaos.

Despite the mishap, Hathaway quickly brushed it off with humor. “I’m fine!” she called out to those nearby, before standing up and playfully striking a gymnast’s landing pose to lighten the moment. Whether the fall was scripted or not remains unclear, but the actress seemed to handle it with ease.

Photos later showed her leaning on crew members for support while still wearing the broken shoe, even smiling as she was helped along the street.

Production on the sequel kicked off last month, with Meryl Streep spotted on set reprising her iconic role as Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, her once-inexperienced assistant who transformed both her look and her confidence in the original story.

Emily Blunt has also been seen filming in New York, stepping back into the role of Emily Charlton, complete with the character’s signature fiery red hair.

With the original trio back together and filming well underway, excitement for The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to build, even with a few shoe mishaps along the way.