Emma Heming makes heartbreaking confession amid Bruce Willis dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has recently revealed her painful condition after the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia back in 2023.

The actor’s wife reflected on her journey while speaking with Diane Sawyer during the ABC special, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, which aired on August 26.

The author revealed that she fell into depression after learning about his diagnosis.

“I was losing it and felt “so alone and so isolated”.

Elaborating on how she coped with her mental health at this time, Emma pointed out that she received professional help and hired caregivers to help the Die Hard actor in treating her depression.

“We are very fortunate enough that we can afford care and many families are not able to. Formal caregiving is astronomical, yet they deserve every penny,” noted the 47-year-old.

Emma, who tied the knot with Bruce in 2009, opened up that she's now focused on bringing awareness to the disease.

“That is this whole motivation for me to raise awareness about this disease, because we want families, we want people to be able to be diagnosed earlier, when they can participate in these trials,” she added.

When asked about her conversation with Bruce nowadays, the cookbook author stated, “Just how he’s doing, [if] he’s OK, he feels OK. If there’s anything that we could do to support him better. I would really love to know that.”