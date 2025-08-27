'Coldplay' brings back their 'honorary member' at Wembley

'Mission: Impossible' star surprises fans at Coldplay's record-breaking Wembley gig

Coldplay gave a spectacular performance yesterday featuring a surprise guest.

On August 26, Chris Martin led British rock band played the third show of their record-breaking 10-night run at the Wembley in London.

The globally acclaimed music group played their popular tracks on stage along with their chartbuster song A Sky Full of Stars, produced by Avicii in 2014.

Surprisingly, Mission: Impossible famed Simon Pegg, who is also band’s longtime friend, could be seen playing a tambourine on stage.

Wearing a black shirt and a brown coloured pants, Pegg played the instrument with full energy as he enjoyed the moment.

For the unversed, the 55-year-old is called the "honorary member" of the group. He appeared at Wembley with Coldplay for the same track in 2022 as well.

Previously, at the Jimmy Fallon Show, Simon confessed, “I occasionally play tambourine with Coldplay. I’m a sometime member of the band.”

”I used to play harmonica. The first time I did it was in 2001 at a festival in the UK”, he said.

Pegg admitted that he was so nervous of playing the harmonica that he requested Martin to let him play the tambourine instead.

“And I get up there and I play for one song, and I feel what it’s like to be a rockstar”, said Shaun of the Dead actor.