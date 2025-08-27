Porsche 911 Spirit 70 limited edition launches in Korea

Porsche Korea has unveiled two new models of the Porsche 911

Porsche has officially launched the two limited-edition versions of the 911 sports car at a special media event at the Porsche Studio in Cheongdam.

These two special models are not basic 911 variants; they are unique and highlight the brand’s racing heritage and history.

Matthias Buse, the CEO of Porsche Korea, gave his views on the models, “The ‘New 911 Spirit 70’ reinterpreting the sensibility and style of the 1970s, is a special model that encompasses the identity and essence of the Porsche brand and its heritage.”

He was quite excited about bringing these models to the Korean market.

“I am very pleased to be able to present this limited edition in response to the high interest in Porsche Exclusive Manufacturer in the Korean market.”

The New 911 Spirit 70 is a limited-edition model. Only 1500 of these cars will be sold worldwide. The car has “Olive Neo” colour and classic “Pasha” checkered interior design. It is the first 911 with a high-performing hybrid system.

The 911 Spirit 70 can go from 0 to 100 km/h within 3.1 seconds. Its powerful engine can produce 541 horsepower.

The new 911 GT3 Touring Package is more of a race car for people who want performance. It has advanced racing technology and a powerful engine.

This car does not have a big rear wing like the standard GT3 model, but it gives top-tier performance for daily driving and on racetracks.

The starting price for the 911 Spirit 70 stands at 326 million Korean Won. The 911 GT3, including the Touring Package, costs around 271.7 million Korean Won.

Which country owns the Porsche 911?

The Porsche 911 model series is a family of two-door cars, launched in 1964 in Germany.