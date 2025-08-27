Austin Butler reveals coping techniques he uses to battle mental health

Austin Butler has recently shared few techniques that helps him cope with mental health issue.

The Hollywood heartthrob responded to a question about how he prioritises his mental health while speaking to Extra at the Caught Stealing premiere.

The Elvis star replied that after his press tour, he will “turn his phone off” and he’s “going to disappear”.

“I find that it’s very good for the brain,” remarked the 34-year-old.

Austin further said that it’s important to “get away from the noise” and “spend some time in nature”.

The Bikeriders actor then counterquestioned the reporter and asked what he does for his mental health.

He mentioned, “Same, work out, nature and hike.”

To which Austin chimed in and pointed out to be around lovely people and “be of service”.

“When you just look out for a friend or help a friend move or cook a meal for somebody that you love and just being of service,” added the Dune: Part Two actor.

Earlier in an interview with Men’s Health, Austin opened up about his health scares that left him fearful for his life.

Eddington actor recalled waking up in severe pain and he was then hospitalized shortly after filming and spent a week in bed recovering.

While filming Bikeriders, Austin disclosed that he woke up with a migraine so intense, he suddenly went blind.

The actor eventually lost his vision for several minutes, explaining, “It felt like the life was being sucked from my body.”

“I suddenly felt a euphoric sensation and I actually genuinely thought I was dying,” he stated.