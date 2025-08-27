Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘face-timed’ player’s parents post-engagement

Ed Kelce shares sweet thing Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce did after engagement

Ed Kelce is sharing the sweet way he found out about his son Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

Just hours after the couple announced the big news on Tuesday, August 26, Ed revealed to News 5 Cleveland that the two made sure to include their families right away.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew,” said Ed, 74.

“So, to see them together is great.” Ed and Donna Kelce, both longtime people involved in their sons’ NFL journeys, divorced in 2024 after 25 years of marriage.

Ed explained that he was at a Philadelphia Eagles public practice with nearly 60,000 fans when the call came through.

“As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know.”

According to Ed, he had actually been aware of the proposal plans “months in advance” and even thought Travis might pop the question during the 2024 NFL season.

But instead, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chose a more private moment, proposing in a rose-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The proud father also shared that he and Donna recently enjoyed time with the couple following the Kansas City premiere of ESPN’s docuseries The Kingdom, which highlights the early stages of Travis and Taylor’s romance.

“His mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat,” Ed said.

While Ed confirmed the engagement setting, he also noted that wedding planning has not yet begun. For now, he believes the couple are focused on enjoying the moment.

“They’re just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven’t sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields,” he shared.

Travis and Taylor, both 35, announced their engagement on Instagram with a carousel of photos capturing the proposal.

Their caption playfully read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”