Google extends NotebookLM’s multilingual 'Video Overviews' to 80 Languages

Google podcast generating tool, NotebookLM enables users to generate video summaries of their content in 80 different languages, significantly broadening the platform’s international utility on August 25, 2025.

New feature supports Arabic, Bengali, Chinese , French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese and many others languages.

Video Overviews, a pilot project was initially introduced in July 2025 which transforms lengthy recordings into concise visual presentations tailored to the user's preferred language.

Tech giant announced that Audio Overviews will also receive substantial improvements, transitioning from abbreviated formats to comprehensive, full-length presentations across all supported languages.

Upgraded audio summaries will now deliver equivalent depth and nuance previously reserved for English-language outputs.

The U.S. based internet company valued the practical applications for diverse users, noting students can condense lecture footage, researchers can extract key findings from complex presentations, and enthusiasts can decode intricate tutorials through these AI-powered summaries.

IT corporation expansion reflects ongoing commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity tools, particularly following strong recent financial performance from parent company Alphabet.

The updates commenced availability starting today and will complete their worldwide deployment over the next seven days, ensuring broad accessibility for NotebookLM's growing user base.

Industry experts believe these advancements address increasing demand for cross-language knowledge management solutions as educational and professional content continues globalizing across digital platforms.

The enhanced functionality maintains Google's positioning of AI as a supplemental tool rather than replacement for human cognition, providing structured information processing while preserving essential critical engagement with content.