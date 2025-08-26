Scientists issue chilling prediction about mysterious ‘Wow!’ radio signal

A new development related to the enigmatic “Wow!” signal coming from deep space has come to fore as new study suggests the intensity of the mysterious radio signal recorded in 1977.

The researchers have claimed that the intensity of the signal caused by unknown astronomical event, was much stronger than previously thought

The powerful radio waves were recorded by astronomer Jerry R Ehman in August 1977 and given the name of “Wow!” because the astronomers wrote “Wow!” next to the signal on the print out.

Since then, it has been considered the most powerful and promising alien signal detected from space.

The highly-debatable radio wave signal has been a centre of attention in the scientific community due to the unknown nature of source and its meaning.

Given its explicable nature, various researchers and astronomers have provided fresh insights into the origin, causes and intensity of signal.

The latest predictions were made due to unyielding efforts of volunteers who handle more than 75,000 pages of signal’s original data through the optical character recognition system. The system is further supervised by human validators.

The recent findings also negate the possibility of signal emanating from human-made sources on the grounds of high-frequency calculations.

Researchers said, “Our analysis provides additional support for the hypothesis that the Wow! Signals most likely had an astrophysical origin rather than being attributed to radio interference.”

“These findings provide the most precise constraints to date on the location, intensity, and frequency of the Wow! Signal and offer a new path to identify its origin,” they said while emphasizing on the need for further investigation.