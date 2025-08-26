Royal family issues statement after Meghan Markle's warning

Royal family releases first statement after Meghan Markle's warning

King Charles III's office has issued an emotional statement, paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth with her iconic picture.

Buckingham Palace also shared a meaningful message on the royal family's official Instagram after Meghan Markel's latest interview.

The Palace wrote in statement: "To mark today’s celebration of our four-legged friends, we’re looking back at the dogs which have captured the hearts of Members of the Royal Family over the years."

The royal family's post comes after Meghan's new surprising interview in which she recalled the "inauthentic" days of her life as a working royal.

Speaking to Emily Chang on The Circuit, Meghan said: "...it was different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal... That felt a little bit inauthentic."

Emily asked, "Is there an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a duchess?"

Harry's wife responded as saying: "No, I don't find, I'm just being myself."

The Duchess of Sussex's statement ignites a new chapter amid speculations of her upcoming memoir as she allegedly prepares to unveil her unfiltered truth in the book.