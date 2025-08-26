Chinese robotics startup wants to take on Tesla

Galaxea AI, a Beijing based humanoid robot manufacturer to deploy robots in factories and homes amid global automation race to take over Tesla ranks in robo-market.

The Chinese startup valued at $700 million is positioning itself as a powerful contender to auto-maker in the fast moving AI robotics market via substantial funding and ambitious development.

Xu Huazhe, 32-year-old cofounder, expressed: "Our industry is actually developing very fast, to show our own progress, we need to work harder and even faster."

Maverick challenger was founded two years back in 2023 in Beijing's Zhongguancun technology district which has now developed wheel-based humanoid robots designed for industrial applications with future aspirations for household assistance.

The company's famous product, the R1 series robot, stands 1.7 meters tall and utilizes exclusive artificial intelligence trained technology through broad real-world data collection.

Tech innovator’s current R1 machines price range varies from $44,500 to $64,000 with characteristics including dual arms which are designed for precision tasks in manufacturing environments.

Galaxea AI aims to ship up to 1,000 units by December 2025, with half destined for international markets including the U.S.

The startup recently secured over $100 million in Series A funding from prominent investors including Capital Today, Ant Group, and Meituan's venture arm, achieving a $700 million valuation.

Ambitious startup's next target is to place the company at a $1 billion valuation as it prepares to produce its first bipedal humanoid model in 2026.