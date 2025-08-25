Travis Kelce’s dad makes bombshell statement about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s parents Ed and Donna both share admiration for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has already made her place in the hearts of Travis Kelce’s family – including his mom and dad who continue to sing her praises.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s dad, Ed, 74, seemed overjoyed when asked about the pop superstar, 35, in a recent interview.

Ed was asked what makes his youngest son happy in his current life, to which he replied, "Taylor. There's no question about it," in conversation with People Magazine.

The dad of two also shared his opinion on the latest New Heights episode where Taylor appeared as the special guest, saying it was "so good."

"I think it was awesome," Ed continued. "It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love."

This is not the first time Travis’ parents have gushed about the Grammy winner. Speaking to press, the athlete’s mom, Donna Kelce, also shared her review of the podcast.

“I did watch the podcast … and I think it was just really, really eventful. It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast,” said the actress.