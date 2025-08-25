Katie Price has all support from boyfriend JJ Slater amid feud with exes

Katie Price continues to remain in headlines, whether it's about her cosmetic procedures, children's career, Mucky Mansion or past relations.

Fans have always been intrigued by both her personal and professional life.

Now, once again, her past relationships have been in the limelight as feuds with exes Peter Andre, Kieran Hayler and Alex Reid are reignited.

Away from the drama with her exes, the former glamour model is currently in relationship with JJ Slater.

Katie has been dating the Married At First Sight star since February 2024.

Over the past 18 months, the couple sparked split rumours, particularly when they wiped all traces of each other from their social media handles in May.

Since then, Katie has maintained dignified silence, but friends insist this is not a sign of a breakup. Pals told the Daily Mail that 'JJ has been an incredible support for Katie.'

'And despite the rumours, the couple are in a really good place, and JJ is very much part of the family,' the source added.

This comes after the TV personality was left 'blindsided' when her ex, Alex Reid, shared a video of her counting cash despite her bankruptcy at that time.

Meanwhile, Kate has once again found herself in a row with ex-husband Peter Andre, after he released a statement accusing her of 'peddling baseless lies.'