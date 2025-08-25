WhatsApp to add voicemail style feature for missed calls

WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a new feature that will allow users to leave a voice message when their call is not being answered.

Primarily, WhatsApp calls that go unanswered will show up as missed notifications, users have only the option to manually send text or voice notes as a follow up.

According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's new feature is to specifically enhance its calling capabilities while offering a comprehensive solution for all of your communication.

WhatsApp’s new voicemail feature: How it will work

This new feature will work similarly to traditional voicemail systems. Initially, when you make a call that goes unanswered, a new “Record Voice message” button will be shared at the bottom of your screen. This button, present between the existing “Call again” and “Cancel” options, provide users three options on how to proceed.

However, instead of going back to the chat to record a voice note, tapping a new button will allow you to instantly record and send your message.

Initially, this voicemail style new feature appears to be a part of WhatsApp’s comprehensive strategy to improve its overall calling functionality.

On the other hand, the company is in the experimenting phase with another separate call feature that helps you to remember reminder notifications for missed calls.

WhatsApp is significantly investing in conventional style calling features. A large variety of users have shifted away from voice calls in recent times.

The Meta-owned platform has confirmed that new features will be launched at a broader level.

At present, testers can try it by joining WhatsApp’s beta program through the Google Play Store.

Voice messages are an incredibly popular feature on WhatsApp, and billions of them are sent on daily basis. This high level of engagement results in a general decline in the use of traditional voicemail.