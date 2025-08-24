Doja Cat offers honest take on Jack Antonoff and upcoming album, ‘Vie’

Doja Cat has recently shared her working experience with Jack Antonoff for the first time in the upcoming album, Vie.

The rapper dished out interesting details about the album in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on August 22.

“I'm working with Jack and working with a person that's new in my life,” she told the radio host.

Doja continued that the album is “talking about something personal and creating something fresh, and then getting to know someone new, and then all of these things fell together really naturally”.

Gushing over Jack as a producer, the rapper further said that he’s been “such a wonderful person to work with”.

“I think it's just been nice to play. I really played through the whole thing,” mentioned Doja.

She noted that she “wanted to do was play with my voice in ways that are a little bit less unconventional”.

“And so, I'm shrieking a little bit on this album, and that's been a lot of fun,” remarked the Woman crooner.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja discussed how therapy helped her through to deal with past.

“There's other things outside of myself that were inspiring me to write about these things,” stated the Grammy winner.

Doja mentioned that she had been in “relationships that made me think about things in a different way”.

“I think naivety is a big part of this album too. I speak about rushing and love-bombing in a way,” explained the 29-year-old.

The Agora Hills singer added that people “don't know that they're doing it or they do, but giving excessive compliments and gifts right off the bat, that sort of thing”.

“I thought that was a really fun thing to write about,” she concluded.