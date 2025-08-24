Taylor Swift sends fans in frenzy with huge surprise at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift fans on high alert after shocking news at Chiefs match

Taylor Swift made fans do a doubletake when they thought she was at the Chiefs game in the stands, to support her beau Travis Kelce.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was actually not present at the preseason game but in that light, a doppelganger looked exactly like Swift.

The lookalike woman had blonde hair, and wore red lipstick with a winged eyeliner, and a Chiefs jersey, bearing a striking resemblance to the Eras Tour performer with her looks and her styling.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s fans did get confused when the camera kept showing the woman on the broadcast, but it was highly unlikely that the Grammy winner would attend a preseason game despite being a massive football fan now.

However, the So Highschool songstress would soon return to the field to support her boyfriend when the NFL season officially begins in September, as she won’t be preoccupied with the Eras Tour like last season.

The couple have mentioned in various interviews that Swift is excited to attend as many games as she can this season.

The Blank Space singer is set to release her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.