Kelly Clarkson makes first appearance since ex Brandon Blackstock’s death

Kelly Clarkson made her first public appearance weeks after the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Attempting to keep a low profile, the American Idol winner was spotted at LAX in an all-black ensemble.

She was joined by her sister Alyssa and her children, 11-year-old River and nine-year-old Remington.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host appeared somber, dressed in a black jacket layered over a round-neck shirt and wide-leg trousers.

Completing her discreet airport outfit, she accessorised her understated look with a wide-brimmed cowboy hat and dark sunglasses.

The international hub appearance marked the Stronger singer’s first public outing since her ex husband passed away at the age of 47 on August 7, following his years-long battle with melanoma.

She has currently put her professional career on pause to be fully present for her children as they cope with the loss of their father.

On the eve of Blackstone’s death, the Since U Been Gone songstress took to Instagram to announce she was cancelling Las Vegas residency shows, for the second time, due to the talent manager’s illness.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson, 43, wrote less than 24 hours before his death. "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."