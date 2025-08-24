Victoria, David Beckham stand still amid ongoing tension with Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted enjoying a romantic lunch in Italy as they set aside family tensions for a holiday on the Amalfi Coast.

The couple looked close and affectionate while dining with three of their children at Lo Scoglio, a well-known seaside restaurant.

David, and Victoria were joined by Romeo, Cruz and Harper, Romeo’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel was also said to be at the table. The family were photographed laughing, chatting and enjoying the sunny afternoon together.

In the photos, the Footbal icon was seen with his arm wrapped around the fashion mogul's shoulder as he leaned in to kiss her on the head.

Another moment showed Victoria touching his face while the two smiled at each other and they were later caught sharing a kiss at the table.

However, the couple’s affectionate gestures made it clear they were in good spirits.

David kept his outfit casual in a beige shirt worn over a white tee, while Victoria went for a simple black look that added her signature elegance. The family also had a surprise visitor when actor Richard E. Grant stopped by to greet them.

Grant had worked with Victoria in the 1997 film Spice World, where he played Clifford, the manager of the Spice Girls.

While the Beckhams enjoyed their day out, their eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were notably absent, sparking more family buzz.