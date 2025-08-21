Youtuber Emily Canham celebrates first pregnancy with fiance Mark Herrema

Emily has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her new partner, Mark Herrema

Youtuber Emily Canham is 'over the moon' as she prepares for the next chapter on the way in her life.

The influencer, who has a massive fan following on social media, is originally from Kettering but now lives in Los Angeles.

Emily was previously in a relationship with Busted's James Bourne, but the pair split in 2023 and have since moved on.

Now, Emily has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her new partner, Mark Herrema, and tagged him in her announcement.

She wrote: I'm quite simply over the moon to share that we have a baby on the way. I have never been more excited for a chapter in my life.

'Family means so much to me and I still can't believe I get to start one of my own with my fiance!!!.

'Feeling overwhelmingly grateful and honestly just crazy excited to be a mom.'

For context when Emily and Busted James split in 2023, The Sun reported: 'James and Emily have called it quits and are each happily moving on with their lives.'

Before that, Emily dated fellow YouTuber Jake Boys from February 2017 for about three years. However, she later ended the relationship, claiming she discovered he was 'talking to lots of other women.'