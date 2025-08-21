NASA selects new class of astronauts for Moon and Mars missions

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to unveil its newest class of astronaut candidates and provide in-depth briefings on the upcoming Artemis II mission in a series of high-profile events planned for September, 2025 at Johnson Space Center.

Almost 8,000 applicants applied for the new cohort, but the agency will reveal the names of successful candidates during a ceremony on Monday, September 22, 2025.

The event will broadcast live on NASA’s digital platforms as well as on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

After selection, the candidates will undergo two years of rigorous training to prepare for missions to the International Space Station, the Moon, and eventually Mars.

NASA also announced its first crewed mission, Artemis II, which is the agency's ambitious lunar exploration program.

Slated for no later than April 2026, the 10-day flight will send astronauts on a journey around the Moon. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will be part of the mission.

This test flight is highly significant as it will validate the performance of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft ahead of future lunar landings.

NASA planned to host detailed briefings covering mission operations, science objectives, and hardware readiness on September 23 and 24.

The Artemis II crew also plans to hold news conference providing insights into their significant voyage.