Chinese hotel launches rent-a-dog service

Country Garden Phoenix Hotel, Wuhan, has started offering a surprising menu card of renting a dog for 499 yuan ($69.54) per night to offer something best with a traditional guest experience.

Visitors can share their room with well trained West Highland terrier, husky or a golden retriever, which are qualified to provide solace to pet-loving customers.

The 5-star continental-style hotel started this service quietly in July 2025, and has become a popular attraction among domestic travellers as in the first few weeks with over 300 people signed up.

The hotel's general manager, Mr Dong, told China Daily: “For many guests, visitors can take companions for a walk and carry them anywhere, it brings warmth to their lonely stays and a brief but meaningful connection with a pet, all without the responsibilities of ownership.”

The unique pet hospitality service is part of the rapidly expanding pet and vet economy in China after pet ownership in cities has surged in recent years.

“The second-largest economy in the world has reached a breath-taking 300.2bn yuan last year in 2024 for urban pet supplies market, marking a 7.5 percent increase year-on-year,” The Global Times reported.

China has officially more pets than children under the age of four as pets living in cities has crossed the count of 124 million and the domesticated animals market is predicted to hit around $55.15 billion (400bn yuan) by 2027.