Dua Lipa marks new milestone with 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa has added another feather to her cap with her hit song Levitating and its out of the world visuals.

The fan-favourtie track has joined the billion views club after Lipa’s New Rules and No Lie marked the major feat.

The Levitating music video has surpassed a billion views on Youtube, making it the pop sensation's third song to reach the milestone.

Directed by Warren Fu and filmed in partnership with TikTok, the music video features the Grammy winner stepping into a galactic portal that looks like a retro elevator inside.

Perfectly matching with her lyrics "Glitter in my eye, shining just the way you like," Lipa donned a shimmery blue dress and sparkles on her eyelids.

Also joining her in the elevator is collaborator DaBaby, with whom Lipa has distanced herself from following his homophobic remarks in 2021, before the group reaches their final stop: a gravity-defying, ring-shaped disco dance floor in space.

Levitating was one of several major singles from the singer’s 2020 Future Nostalgia album.

As of 2025, it’s also the ninth-biggest Hot 100 hit of the 21st century, beating out massive smashes such as Harry Styles’ As It Was and Post Malone’s Circles.

Interestingly, Lipa's interstellar anthem collided with the timeless charm of Bollywood in a cross-cultural mashup with Woh Ladki Jo a remix fans simply can’t stop vibing to.

The unexpected fusion has taken over reels, edits, and DJ sets across the globe and even made its way to the stage during Callum Turner's fiancee's Radical Optimism Tour stop in Mumbai on November 30.

To the crowd’s delight, Lipa performed the Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup live, sending fans and even Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan (whose film features the original track) into a frenzy.