Coastal flooding in US to begin with high tides today

Coastal flooding to begin with high tides today

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flooding alert statewide effective from today (Wednesday), as peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle impact low lying coastal areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal flood stated that portions of eight major islands that make up the Hawaiian Islands can be affected with minor coastal flooding. It includes Kaho‘olawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Hawaii Island.

NWS said, “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours.”

It has been advised that the public needs to avoid flooded roadways. Watercraft and narrow water vessels stowed on beaches should be secured during the coastal flooding event.

According to the guidelines of NWS, preventive measures are required for motorists to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

The advisory stated, “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water.”

“Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight to watch out for over wash around boat ramps.”

Moreover, inundation levels of one or two feet are likely to disrupt roads. Residents should prepare for evolving conditions conducive to flooding and stay informed.

The implementation of these emergency guidelines will assist in safeguarding lives and assets simultaneously.