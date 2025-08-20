Fabio breaks world record with 1391 game appearances in football history

Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio Deivson Lopes Maciel has set a new record for all-time competitive football appearances, breaking a record that stood for 28 years.

The Brazilian, who has spent his entire 28-year career in his home nation, has reached 1,391 competitive appearances - one more than the record officially held by former England international Peter Shilton.

As per the Guinness Book of World Records, Shilton has the figure at 1,390.

What Fabio said after match number 1,391?

The match number 1391!

"It was a great emotion to experience this, on top of that to have my family by my side at the time of the tributes."

“It's a great satisfaction to reach this record wearing the shirt of Fluminense, which opened its doors to me.”

"Now it's time to keep playing and looking for new achievements with each game,” Fabio said in a post-match ceremony that was held to honor him.

He became the player with the most matches in the history of world football with his match number 1391, on Tuesday night (August 19,2025).

The 44-year-old was awarded a commemorative plate, painting and a shirt marking his achievement, which he wore during his 1,391st game - a 2-0 win over America de Cali in the Copa sudamericana.

Fabio’s career at a glance

Fabio’s 1,391 appearances in one frame

Fabio’s career spans eras in football: He played in the 1997 Fifa Under -17 World Cup alongside Ronaldinho, while 16 of his current Fluminense teammates were born after he debuted professionally.

Fabio joined the club in 2022 and has made 235 appearances for the Rio side, winning the Copa Libertadores the year after he joined and reaching the final of this summer’s Club World Cup, where he started all six games.

The majority of his record appearances came in a 16-year spell at Cruzeiro from 2005 to 2021, where he features 976 times.

Unlike, British soccer legend, Peter Shilton, who picked up 125 international caps, none of Fabio’s appearances have come playing for his country.

He also holds the record for the most clean sheets in football history, setting a new benchmark of 507 in a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at this year’s Club World Cup, surpassing former Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon in the standings.

Top 5 athletes with most matches played in world of football

Fabio (1391 matches) Peter Shilton (1390) Cristiano Ronaldo (1284 matches0 Rogerio Ceni (1265 matches) Frantisek Planicka (1187 matches)

Games played by Fabio for club: