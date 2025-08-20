Chinese content creator builds epic Feline subway; netizen claim it trumps US transit system

Chinese YouTuber Xing Zhilei, aka Xing’s World, has stormed the internet for building a fully functional subway system for his cats, compete with moving trains and operational escalators.

Netizen are hailing it as the kind of creativity and detail lacking in some world’s leading transit systems.

If you need something lovable to chase away the midweek blues, don’t’ worry, we’ve got just the right thing.

While pets on social media have often become cash cows-with creators launching fulltime channels to grab ads and revenue - Chinese Youtuber Xing Zhilei, also known as Xing’s World, is making waves online for a much more wholesome reason:

He built a fully operational subway system for jhos cats.

This isn’t the first out of the box idea either-before the subway, Xing gained admiration by creating constructing an entire miniature supermarket, a theatre, a spa and a garage just for his feline friends.

Exploring Xing’s World

Xing Zhilei has taken DIY pet projects to a whole new level.

In a two-minute video uploaded on August 17 to his channel Xing’s World, where he unveiled a purr-fectly crafted miniature subway system, complete with a moving train, a fully functional escalator, and a platform door that open in sync with the train’s arrival, just like the real deal. The entire project took 4 months to complete.

How the subway lookalike & who are Xing’s real commuters?

Though, the subway may be cat-sized, it’s surprisingly roomy. Mr. Xing can even fit inside the train himself, while he has to lie down like a sardine to do it.

The real commuters, are his cool-as-a-cucumber cats, seen calmly hopping on and off the train while cheeky boarding announcements welcome these VIPs (Very Important Paw-sengers).

Since the video was uploaded on YouTube, it has garnered over 200K views and still counting.

Fan's reaction

Social media couldn’t get enough as videos of Xing’s feline-friendly metro have gone viral, with netizens marveling at just how much Cat Town Subway Station looks and functions like an actual underground stop.

One user on X wrote, “I’m starting to think Xing world’s cats have better public transportation than most cities I’ve been to.”

One user joked, “I support this. Cats have work to do too, right? Rent ain’t free.”

Another user added on X, “That’s wild. Xing World’s mini subway for his cats is next-level pet pampering; those kitties are living better than most commuters.”

Meet Xing Zhilei

Xing Zhilei, also known as Xing’s World, is a Chinese Youtuber famous for his creative miniature DIY projects, particularly those built for his cats.

His journey to build all things for cats began two years ago when he first built TheCatHouse.

On YouTube channel, Xing’s World, where he has shared videos of his past projects, including a tiny supermarket, a theatre, a spa, and a garage tailored to feline dimensions.

Netizens are hailing his latest masterpiece and of course can’t wait to see what more he has in store for his little Cat Town.