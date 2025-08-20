Age is just a number: 91-year-old man completes 10km race within 2 hours

Defying stereotypical expectations of age and athleticism, 91-year-old Ong Kim Hwa has become an inspiration after completing a 10-kilometer race at the Petaling Jaya Half Marathon held on August 17, 2025.

Ong Kim Hwa finished the race in just one hour and 46 minutes, surpassing other athletes.

The nonagenarian from Seremban took part in the Men’s senior veteran category (aged 55 and above), where he finished 118th out of 127 runners.

More importantly, in the overall field of 1,422 participants across all age groups, he placed a respectable 1296th, proving he was far from the last to cross the finish line.

This was not his first time competing in the race.

On August 10, 2025, one week before this half-marathon, Ong tested his endurance at the IJM Land Half Marathon, competing in the 12km Men’s Open category and clocking in an official time of two hours and two minutes.

The Petaling Jaya Half Marathon has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, organised by MBPJ and the Selangor Sports Association (POS), started at Dataran Petaling Jaya and catered to a wide range of athletes by offering various race distances, including a 3km fun race, 10km, 21km, and a challenging 30km track.