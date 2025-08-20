‘Slackline King’ Championship: Athletes walk across 2cm-wide, 1,000m-long rope in China

In an astonishing display of courage, wits and balance, competitors from all around have showcased their brilliance as they walked across a 1000-meter slack line hanging 400m above a Chinese gorge.

The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Central China hosted the eighth edition of its famous “Slackline King” championship from August 18 to 20.

A total of 20 athletes from countries including China, United States, France, Argentina and Brazil showcased their skills.

The 1-kilometer-long slack line is suspended at an altitude of 1,092 meters above the ground between two mountains.

‘Slackline King’ Championship

The championship allows the elite athletes only a limited number of falls as they attempt to cross the 2-centimeter-wide rope.

It is set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Huangshizhai scenic spot in central China’s Hunan province.

The championship allows the elite athletes only a limited number of falls

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the person who walks the distance in the shortest time receives a cash prize of 100,000 yuan and a gold medal.

‘Slackline King’ Championship started in 2018 and since then it has become an annual global phenomenon and competitors from all around join in to show their skills.