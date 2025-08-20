‘Slackline King’ Championship: Athletes walk across 2cm-wide, 1,000m-long rope in China

In an astonishing display of courage, wits and balance, competitors from all around have showcased their brilliance as they walked across a 1000-meter slack line hanging 400m above a Chinese gorge.
The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Central China hosted the eighth edition of its famous “Slackline King” championship from August 18 to 20.
A total of 20 athletes from countries including China, United States, France, Argentina and Brazil showcased their skills.
The 1-kilometer-long slack line is suspended at an altitude of 1,092 meters above the ground between two mountains.
The championship allows the elite athletes only a limited number of falls as they attempt to cross the 2-centimeter-wide rope.
It is set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Huangshizhai scenic spot in central China’s Hunan province.
According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the person who walks the distance in the shortest time receives a cash prize of 100,000 yuan and a gold medal.
‘Slackline King’ Championship started in 2018 and since then it has become an annual global phenomenon and competitors from all around join in to show their skills.
Mount Everest’s air could be a key to treating or reversing Parkinson’s disease
Subjects like psychology, business, sociology, health sciences, and IT need math skills
‘Guiness World Record’ holder lemur died at Scotland’s zoo
Honouring the backbone of America: The story behind 'labor day' in September
JPYC receives permit to issue fee-free crypto coin this year
Ashvir Singh Joshal has become the first Sikh manager to manage a professional football club