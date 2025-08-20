Kylie Jenner reunites with Timothee Chalamet after separation

Kylie Jenner reunites with Timothee Chalamet after weeks-long separation

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet put the swirling breakup rumours to rest once and for all.

The couple reunited in Budapest over a month after they were last seen together in public.

On Tuesday, August 19, a coffee shop sparked buzz on social media by sharing a photo of two of their employees posing with the Kardashians star and the Dune actor.

In the selfie, Kendall Jenner’s younger sister was smiling ear to ear for the camera while the Oscar nominated French actor took the picture and held up a peace sign.

The A Complete Unknown star his shirt tucked into a baseball cap and was wearing black shades.

"Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face [shy monkey emoji]," the caption read.

"Thank god everyone look at them not us [laugh emoji]," the post by the Coffee Shop ended before writing, "They were super nice and kind thank you for coming @kyliejenner @tchalamet [red hearse emoji]."

The post came amid breakup buzz that began earlier this month, when the Call Me By Your Name actor missed his girlfriend’s birthday and didn’t even publicly wish her later as well.

While fans were already concerned when the two hadn’t stepped out in public together for over a month, the Wonka star skipping Jenner’s birthday only further fueled the rumour mill.

The reason behind their weeks-long separation was reportedly their hectic schedules.

Notably, Chalamet has been busy filming Dune 3 abroad, while Jenner couldn’t just fly to him whenever she wanted, despite having a private jet, as she has a business to run and two kids to take care of.