BLACKPINK debuts new song during epic Wembley concert

BLACKPINK didn’t just make history at Wembley but gave fans an unforgettable memory that they will cherish forever.

While fans packed the stadium to witness the group’s record-breaking performance, the real surprise came mid-show, when the quartet dropped a brand-new single, Jump.

The all-girl powerhouse, featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie , made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley Stadium, joining the ranks of legendary performers like BTS, Taylor Swift, and Michael Jackson.

While their historic two-night run on Friday and Saturday was already a milestone, it was the surprise premiere of Jump that thrilled the crowd and emerged as the major highlight.

From Kill This Love and How You Like That to Pink Venom, Shut Down, Whistle, and DDU-DU DDU-DU, the girls performed several of their hits

In the second half of the show, the group surprised fans by performing Jump live for the very first time.

"What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium," said Lisa, while looking at the massive crowd. "We’re absolutely in awe of you guys for showing up and making this possible."

Jennie called the experience "an epic dream," while a visibly emotional Rose added, "The last time we were here in London was insane, but this was a whole other level. We’re really grateful you stuck around and supported us."

Notably, Jump has racked up over 26 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.