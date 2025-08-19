Apple releases iOS 26 Beta 6 with speed boosts, new ringtones, UI refinements

Apple has launched iOS 26 Beta 6, bringing new updates to its upcoming operating system ahead of its official release this fall.
The latest beta focuses on bug fixes, design tweaks and performance upgrades including updates to the Liquid Glass interface and new ringtone.
The following are the key changes that iOS 26 Beta 6 brings:
The liquid glass aesthetic is the most prominent highlight of iOS 26. The Beta 6 version adjusted this in a modified way for better transparency. The lock screen clock and passcode buttons now appear more translucent, while navigation bars in apps are dynamically adjusted for enhanced readability. Transparency can also be adjusted via 'Accessibility Settings' according to the user preference but it can not be disabled completely.
The toggle in settings now features a small, glass-like dome effect when switched on or off. The feature has no functional usage and is simply a visual update.
Apple has introduced seven new ringtones, including six variations of the default reflection tone and a fresh track called “Little Bird.” The new ringtones are:
Apple has finally reversed the controversial change in the Camera app’s shooting mode swipe directions. The new upgrade reverses this feature and it works as it did in previous iOS versions, removing the need to adjust manually.
Apple now quickly opens from the Home Screen, although loading internal content remains unchanged. This small but noticeable improvement improves overall responsiveness.
While beta testers can access the update now, Apple advises caution. Users should avoid installing it on primary devices and back up their data before proceeding.
