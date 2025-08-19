Goldie Hawn’s 12-year-old granddaughter Rio set to join Hollywood

Goldie Hawn's another generation to join Hollywood

Goldie Hawn is embracing the idea of another generation in her family stepping into the spotlight.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood alongside her son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter Rio, the Oscar-winning actress joked that show business might just be inescapable for the family.

“I don’t think we have a choice frankly,” she said with a smile. “Same with Kate. I didn’t have a choice, and I think this one, we don't have a choice.”

While she had fun with the idea, Hawn made it clear that her true wish for her granddaughter is simple.

“All I want her to be is happy. I don’t care about anything else,” the 79-year-old added warmly.

Oliver, who shares Rio along with sons Wilder and Bodhi with wife Erinn Bartlett, is also fully behind his daughter’s creative ambitions. Still, he believes it’s important to let her take things step by step.

“She wants it,” he shared. “She’s an amazing dancer. It’s in her genes. But we’re gonna do plays first. We’re gonna go slowly.”

Hawn, who has long celebrated her role as a grandmother, takes joy in supporting her grandchildren while letting their parents take the lead.

Reflecting on that role last year, she explained, “I do love being a grandmother, but I’m not the boss. I’m just the one that can deliver happiness to them, and also an ear if they need it.”

For Goldie, seeing her children and grandchildren embrace their passions brings her full circle.

Whether it’s Kate Hudson’s Hollywood success, Oliver and Wyatt’s acting careers, or Rio’s first steps toward the stage, the family tradition seems well on its way to continuing.