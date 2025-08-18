Ozzy Osbourne's documentary pulled away minutes before premiere

'Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' was set to air on August 18

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s documentary that was due to air today has been unexpectedly delayed hours before its premiere.

The much-anticipated project that goes by the name Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, was slated to release on August 18.

But hours before it was due to air, it got scrapped from the BBC schedule without any explanation.

The 76-year-old passed away on July 22 leaving his fans and followers devastated.

The upcoming documentary was the only thing that would have made fans happy as it was supposedly going to showcase the final months of the legend before his demise.

As per the reports of The Mirror, the film has surprisingly vanished from the TV listings and has been replaced by an episode of Fake or Fortune.

One of the spokespersons from BBC, without giving a clarification behind the move, revealed that it has been pulled away.

They opened that the “film has moved in the schedules” and a new release date will be announced in “due course.”

Ozzy’s death news came out as a shock to the world especially because he performed his farewell show with Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5 in good health.