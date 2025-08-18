Barbara Palvin opens up about endometriosis diagnosis and surgery

Barbara Palvin recently shared a personal health update with her Instagram followers, revealing that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis.

Palvin, 31, who is married to actor Dylan Sprouse, 33, posted a heartfelt message on August 17, explaining her journey with the condition.

The actress began her post by saying, "Hi guys, it’s been a while! Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share."

She then shared her struggles with period-related difficulties, including fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, and sleepless nights. "I thought this was just how it works for me," she admitted.

However, after being advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist, Palvin discovered that she had the condition. "I’ve been going to checkups [with] my gynecologist every year. I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations," she wrote.

The Hungarian-born model underwent surgery for endometriosis within three months of her diagnosis and reported experiencing more comfortable periods since then.

"So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then, I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference," she shared.

Palvin ended her post by encouraging other women to seek medical attention if they're experiencing similar symptoms.

"[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed," she emphasised.

She concluded her post by expressing her excitement about this new chapter in her life and her readiness to return to work. "I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue grows outside the uterus, often causing painful symptoms, including painful periods. According to the World Health Organization, it affects approximately 10% of reproductive-age women globally.