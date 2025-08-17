Victoria Beckham addresses body image and diet issues in new docu-series

Victoria Beckham has recently addressed body image issues and diet in a new Netflix docu-series.

The fashion designer reflected on her struggles in the three-part series, Victoria Beckham, which will premiere in September.

Multiple sources revealed to Page Six that the negative attention led to a restricted diet and body image conditions.

“When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard,” said an industry insider

The source told the outlet, “There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight.”

“I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through,” mentioned the 51-year-old.

Interestingly, the new docu-series follows the Spice Girl-turned-designer as she prepares to stage the biggest fashion show of her career, for her eponymous clothing brand during the September 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Sources said that, in the new doc, Victoria reflected on archival footage including when TV presenter Chris Evans pushed her to be weighed live on air in 1999 two months after she gave birth to Brooklyn.

This scrutiny pushed her to be extremely controlling of her image, working out every day and having a highly controlled diet.

Moreover, the docu-series pointed out that it was a “big shift to go from Spice Girl to basically being a stay-at-home mom, with no friends or family around her after the pop group broke up in 2000, said a friend”

“She had to re-establish her identity.”